Map: Here's where California wildfires are burning

The Brief The Gifford Fire in central California has become the state's largest wildfire of the year. More than 870 homes are threatened and four people have been injured. Extreme heat and low humidity are expected to worsen fire conditions.



Firefighters are currently battling a dozen major wildfires across California, and officials warn the threat will likely grow in August and September, which are typically the most dangerous months for wildfires.

>> CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE MAP <<

What we know:

The Gifford Fire, which has burned over 131 square miles across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, is now the largest wildfire in the state this year.

At last check, the fire was only 9% contained and more than 2,200 personnel were aiding in the firefight.

More than 870 homes and structures near the Los Padres National Forest are threatened.

Officials said the fire originated from at least four smaller fires that broke out last Friday along State Route 166.

Four injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Captain Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department stated that crews are dealing with temperatures in the mid-90s on Wednesday and over 100 degrees on Thursday.

He noted, "We have hot weather, and we have low relative humidity. So we expect extreme fire behavior."

The National Weather Service Los Angeles warned in a statement that very little rain in the southern part of the state has dried out the grass, making it "ripe to burn."

Cal Fire's wildfire forecast indicated that months of little to no rain in Southern California is "driven by persistent drought, high grass loads, and weakening coastal moisture."

Big picture view:

The wildfire threat across California is intensifying as a heat wave brings extreme temperatures and low humidity, which are expected to elevate the risk through the weekend.

RELATED COVERAGE: Southern California braces for hottest weather of the summer

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fires that started along State Route 166 on Friday and led to the Gifford Fire is currently under investigation.