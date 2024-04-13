Man's family demands answers after he suffers serious head injury in West Hollywood

A family is desperate for answers and they just want to know what happened to their loved one.

"Just to know that this has happened to him, it's devastating," his sister Gloria Jimenez said.

53-year-old Albert Vasquez is in the hospital after being found unconscious with a cracked skull in West Hollywood on Friday, April 5.

"He did have to have part of his skull removed to allow his brain to expand, and because of the swelling… that's a very severe surgery."

Jimenez says her brother, a longtime hairdresser, told her he was attacked but doesn't remember anything else.

Albert had reportedly left Heart WeHo and was headed toward Gym Sportsbar around 11 p.m. when he was found on the ground.

"I'm asking that someone comes forward and lets us know, if they have any footage or any witnesses that were there on Friday night, that saw what happened that can come forward and please tell us what occurred, we'd like to know."

Detectives have not been able to determine if Albert was a victim of assault or if he simply fell.

If you know anything about this case, contact the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station.