Man's body pulled from lake at SoFi Stadium

The body of a man was pulled from the lake in front of SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning in Inglewood.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a call just after 6 a.m. reporting someone who went into the nearby lake and did not come out.

Security footage showed a man jumping into the man-made lake. Dive team officials were brought out to help search for the man. The search lasted about six hours; a body was pulled from the lake just after 11 a.m.

The victim has not been identified.

Officials plan to provide additional details at a 4 p.m. press conference. You can watch the press conference live on foxla.com.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.