Manhunt underway for inmate who walked away from LA County conservation camp

The Brief CDCR officials are searching for Alejandro A. Tobarfuentes, 33, who walked away from the Francisquito Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Tobarfuentes was discovered missing around 10:00 p.m. on November 9; he was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit and an orange beanie. He was serving a sentence for first-degree burglary and displaying a forged ID; the public should call 911 or law enforcement if he is seen.



A manhunt is underway for an inmate who walked away from a conservation camp in Los Angeles County late Sunday night.

What we know:

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 33-year-old Alejandro Tobarfuentes was reported missing at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 9 from the Francisquito Conservation Camp. Tobarfuentes is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 164 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, and an orange beanie.

Tobarfuentes was received from Orange County on May 14, 2025. He was serving a sentence of four years and eight months for first-degree burglary and display of a forged driver’s license or ID.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Tobarfuentes or has knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The public can also contact special agent S. Rojas at 909-727-1947.