Manhunt underway for inmate who walked away from LA County conservation camp
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A manhunt is underway for an inmate who walked away from a conservation camp in Los Angeles County late Sunday night.
What we know:
According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 33-year-old Alejandro Tobarfuentes was reported missing at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 9 from the Francisquito Conservation Camp. Tobarfuentes is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 164 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, and an orange beanie.
Tobarfuentes was received from Orange County on May 14, 2025. He was serving a sentence of four years and eight months for first-degree burglary and display of a forged driver’s license or ID.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Tobarfuentes or has knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.
The public can also contact special agent S. Rojas at 909-727-1947.
The Source: This article is based on information from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.