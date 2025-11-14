California inmate who walked away from conservation camp captured in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A manhunt has concluded after an inmate who officials said walked away from a conservation camp in Los Angeles County earlier this week was captured.
The backstory:
Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 33-year-old Alejandro Tobarfuentes was reported missing at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9 from the Francisquito Conservation Camp.
Tobarfuentes was received from Orange County on May 14, 2025. He was serving a sentence of four years and eight months for first-degree burglary and display of a forged driver’s license or ID.
What we know:
On Thursday, Nov. 14, CDCR officials confirmed Tobarfuentas was apprehended in the unincorporated community of Mecca in Riverside County without incident.
He was transported to the California Institution of Men.
The Source: This article is based on information from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.