California inmate who walked away from conservation camp captured in Riverside County

A manhunt has concluded after an inmate who officials said walked away from a conservation camp in Los Angeles County earlier this week was captured.

The backstory:

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 33-year-old Alejandro Tobarfuentes was reported missing at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9 from the Francisquito Conservation Camp.

Tobarfuentes was received from Orange County on May 14, 2025. He was serving a sentence of four years and eight months for first-degree burglary and display of a forged driver’s license or ID.

What we know:

On Thursday, Nov. 14, CDCR officials confirmed Tobarfuentas was apprehended in the unincorporated community of Mecca in Riverside County without incident.

He was transported to the California Institution of Men.