Mandatory evacuations issued as fire crews battle large blaze in Castaic

Fire crews are battling a blaze in Castaic that has scorched at least 650 acres prompting evacuation warnings, officials said Wednesday evening.

The fire is currently 0% contained.

Officials say mandatory evacuations for the North Fire are being issued for these locations:

-North and West of West Hills Drive

-North of Iron Village Drive

-North and West of Tesoro Del Valle

-North of Copper Hill Drive.

Advertisement

And voluntary evacuations for:



-Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia

The North Fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of 29330 The Old Road, east of the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station also announced road closures were in place for West Hills Drive from Iron Village Drive to northern Copper Hill Drive.

Officials urge to please avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.