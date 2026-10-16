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MAP: Active wildfires burning across Southern California

By
FOX 11
Wildfires
Published October 16, 2026 7:38 PM PDT
Published October 16, 2026 7:38 PM PDT
Norte Fire: Flames, smoke shooting through roof of home
Norte Fire: Flames, smoke shooting through roof of home

Norte Fire: Flames, smoke shooting through roof of home

Several homes have been destroyed in the Norte Fire in San Juan Capistrano. Video shows heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof of one house as firefighters continue water attacks on that house and nearby ones. 

LOS ANGELES - Firefighters across Southern California are battling several brush fires as gusty Santa Ana winds, high heat, and low humidity continue to fuel critical Red Flag conditions through Saturday.

While peak wind gusts reached 50 to 70 mph on Friday, forecasters warn that bone-dry humidity and high temperatures will maintain an extreme fire risk across the region. To help prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes, Southern California Edison has implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs, cutting electricity to nearly 58,000 Los Angeles County customers with tens of thousands more under consideration.

Emergency crews continue ground and aerial attacks on several blazes that have broken out across the region. Here are the active wildfires currently burning in Southern California.

Active wildfires burning in Southern California

Norte Fire

Location: San Juan Capistrano/ San Clemente

Acreage: 570

Containment: 0%

Damage: At least 6 homes damaged/destroyed  

Bryson Fire

Location: Malibu 

Acreage: 147

Containment: 39%

Henderson Fire

Location: San Diego (Camp Pendleton) 

Acreage: 2,080

Containment: 20%

Peak Fire

Location: Azusa 

Acreage: 43

Containment: 41%

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Norte Fire: 6 homes damaged, destroyed in fire
Norte Fire: 6 homes damaged, destroyed in fire

Norte Fire: 6 homes damaged, destroyed in fire

Orange County Fire Authority said at least six homes were damaged or destroyed in the Norte Fire which is burning in San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente. 

Active weather alerts & advisories

Red Flag Warning (Critical Fire Danger)

In effect through 8 p.m. Saturday

  • Affected Areas: Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, San Gabriel Mountains, Golden State Freeway (I-5) corridor, Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) corridor, Antelope Valley foothills, Malibu Coast, Calabasas, and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and San Gabriel valleys.
  • Conditions: Offshore wind gusts up to 50–70 mph in mountain areas and 35–55 mph in coastal/valley regions, combined with low humidity levels and temperatures reaching 90 to 100 degrees.

Wind Advisory

In effect through 2:00 p.m. Saturday

  • Affected Areas: Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, San Gabriel Mountains, and the I-5 and SR-14 freeway corridors.
  • Conditions: Gusty offshore winds with potential crosswind hazards for high-profile vehicles, particularly on elevated roadways. Winds are expected to drop below advisory levels by Saturday night.
Power shutoffs for thousands in Malibu, Calabasas
Power shutoffs for thousands in Malibu, Calabasas

Power shutoffs for thousands in Malibu, Calabasas

In response to extreme fire weather conditions, Southern California Edison initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs across central and western Malibu, leaving tens of thousands of Los Angeles County customers without electrical service.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Cal Fire data. Weather conditions came from the National Weather Service. 

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