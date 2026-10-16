MAP: Active wildfires burning across Southern California

Firefighters across Southern California are battling several brush fires as gusty Santa Ana winds, high heat, and low humidity continue to fuel critical Red Flag conditions through Saturday.

While peak wind gusts reached 50 to 70 mph on Friday, forecasters warn that bone-dry humidity and high temperatures will maintain an extreme fire risk across the region. To help prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes, Southern California Edison has implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs, cutting electricity to nearly 58,000 Los Angeles County customers with tens of thousands more under consideration.

Emergency crews continue ground and aerial attacks on several blazes that have broken out across the region. Here are the active wildfires currently burning in Southern California.

Active wildfires burning in Southern California

Norte Fire

Location: San Juan Capistrano/ San Clemente

Acreage: 570

Containment: 0%

Damage: At least 6 homes damaged/destroyed

Bryson Fire

Location: Malibu

Acreage: 147

Containment: 39%

Henderson Fire

Location: San Diego (Camp Pendleton)

Acreage: 2,080

Containment: 20%

Peak Fire

Location: Azusa

Acreage: 43

Containment: 41%

Active weather alerts & advisories

Red Flag Warning (Critical Fire Danger)

In effect through 8 p.m. Saturday

Affected Areas: Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, San Gabriel Mountains, Golden State Freeway (I-5) corridor, Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) corridor, Antelope Valley foothills, Malibu Coast, Calabasas, and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and San Gabriel valleys.

Conditions: Offshore wind gusts up to 50–70 mph in mountain areas and 35–55 mph in coastal/valley regions, combined with low humidity levels and temperatures reaching 90 to 100 degrees.

Wind Advisory

In effect through 2:00 p.m. Saturday

Affected Areas: Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, San Gabriel Mountains, and the I-5 and SR-14 freeway corridors.

Conditions: Gusty offshore winds with potential crosswind hazards for high-profile vehicles, particularly on elevated roadways. Winds are expected to drop below advisory levels by Saturday night.