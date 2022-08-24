Man wins $20M from scratcher, largest in California Lottery history

A man from Placer County is making history after striking it big with the California Lottery.

Chad Fry bought the lucky $30 Lottery scratcher that ultimately made him $20 million richer. Lottery officials said this ia the largest scratcher prize in California Lottery history.

"I’m sure it will hit me that I’m a millionaire, all those zeroes," Fry said to the lottery.

Fry said he used some of the extra money he had leftover from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket.

Fry purchased the winning Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher at the Foothill Market in Auburn.

According to officials, the Set For Life scratcher has a grand prize twice the amount of any other scratcher on the market.

Fry chose to take home the lump sum of $11.6 million (before federal taxes), the lottery office revealed, and he added that he plans to buy a new Ford F-250 pickup truck.