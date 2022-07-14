Single winning ticket for SuperLotto's $27M jackpot purchased in Oxnard

One very lucky person is $27 million richer overnight!

The single jackpot-winning SuperLotto ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased at Liquor Cellar located at 150 W. Channel Islands Boulevard in Oxnard, according to California Lottery officials.

That person hit all five numbers plus the mega.

The winning numbers drawn were 12,19,20,36.42 and mega number 3.

A 5/5 ticket was also sold, winning $35,000. That ticket was purchased in Duarte at Simpatia Meat Market located at 1312 E. Duarte Road.

The next draw will be held this Saturday.

The odds of winning the SuperLotto jackpot are 1 in 42 million.