Lotto ticket sold in San Bernardino County worth $3 million

No one won the big Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night's drawing, but there was one lucky person who bought a ticket in San Bernardino County that is nearly $3 million richer.

A ticket sold at Country Store in Baker matched five of the six numbers in the latest drawing, California Lottery officials announced.

That ticket is worth $2.9 million.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

Nine tickets matched the five white balls to win the Mega Millions second prize of $1 million, including two each in New York and New Jersey, and one each in California, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

Following Tuesday’s drawing, in which no one matched all six numbers to win big, the Mega Millions prize continued to climb — and now has a $602.5 million cash option, too.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher: $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in October 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan in January 2021, lottery officials said.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is roughly 1 in 302,575,350, lottery officials said. But a player’s overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.







