Man who possibly struck moped rider in DTLA turns himself in

A man turned himself in on Thursday in the hit-and-run collision that seriously hurt a moped rider in downtown Los Angeles earlier this month.

On Aug. 14, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a crash at the intersection of West Third and Flower streets.

Video shared by the LAPD shows several vehicles stopped at a red light when a blue Mini Cooper failed to stop, and struck the moped rider from behind.

SUGGESTED:

The man on the moped was identified as Miguel Velazquez. Following the crash, he was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, the LAPD said.

In a social media post, Velazquez broke both of his wrists and injured his tailbone. He added that the suspect was driving an estimated 50 mph and launched him about 15 feet into the air.

LAPD investigators said the public should keep an eye out for a Mini Cooper with damage to the vehicle’s panoramic sunroof, and likely with front-end damage. The LAPD offered a $25,000 reward for anyone that could help investigators find the suspect in the hit-and-run crash.

A person came forward Thursday at 11:45 a.m. However, that person was not arrested, and the potential vehicle used in the hit-and-run was impounded for evidence, the LAPD said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Velazquez.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 213-833-3713.

