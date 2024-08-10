Man wanted in Iowa for murder found, shot to death by police in Anaheim

An 18-year-old man wanted for a killing in Iowa was shot and killed by law enforcement officers while authorities were serving a search warrant in Anaheim Friday.

The shooting occurred while officers from the Anaheim Police Department were assisting members of a United States Marshals Service task force in serving a search warrant on the teen, believed to be Victor Delgadillo, at State College Boulevard and the 91 Freeway about 1:30 p.m. Friday who was wanted in connection with an Iowa homicide on June 1, Anaheim police Sgt. Matt Sutter said.

After contacting the suspect, an Anaheim Police Department officer and other members of the task force fired their weapons.

The officers rendered first aid before the man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, but a bystander was struck by a bullet, which resulted in a minor injury, police said. The bystander was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released a short time later.

The Orange County District Attorney's office will investigate the shooting.