Man wanted in woman's stabbing at Long Beach liquor store

Police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing a woman at a liquor store in Long Beach back in January.

The stabbing happened on Jan. 30 at a store in the 900 block of E. Broadway.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The man is described as 6'2", 200 lbs., bald, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a red Adidas tracksuit top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 562-570-7250.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.