Man wanted for stealing more than $1,000 of items from Calabasas Sephora

Deputies in Calabasas are searching for the man they said took more than $1,000 worth of products from a local Sephora store last month.

It happened back on Nov. 13 at the store in the Commons at Calabasas. That day, deputies said a man walked into the store, walked into the fragrance section, stuffed multiple Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent products in his sweatshirt, and left.

Newly-released surveillance footage from the day of the robbery showed a man in a dark blue hoodie and red pants. Deputies said the man then got in a Nissan SUV and drove away.

All told, deputies said the man made off with around $1,309 worth of items.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or submit tips at lacrimestoppers.org.