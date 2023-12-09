Man wanted for stealing more than $1,000 of items from Calabasas Sephora
CALABASAS, Calif. - Deputies in Calabasas are searching for the man they said took more than $1,000 worth of products from a local Sephora store last month.
It happened back on Nov. 13 at the store in the Commons at Calabasas. That day, deputies said a man walked into the store, walked into the fragrance section, stuffed multiple Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent products in his sweatshirt, and left.
Newly-released surveillance footage from the day of the robbery showed a man in a dark blue hoodie and red pants. Deputies said the man then got in a Nissan SUV and drove away.
All told, deputies said the man made off with around $1,309 worth of items.
Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or submit tips at lacrimestoppers.org.