Man wanted for attempted sexual assault in Pasadena

Pasadena police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault at a local spa.

It happened Sunday at a spa in the 2000 block of E. Colorado Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect went into the spa requesting a massage. Once he was with a masseuse, he allegedly took out a gun and attempted to sexually assault the masseuse, officials said.

The suspect left the scene in a bicycle. He is described as a man between ages 40 and 50, with a bald head. He was wearing blue-tinted sunglasses, a black sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and white shoes.

Photo: Pasadena PD

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626)- 744-4241 or you may report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).