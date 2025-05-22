Man thinking he's going on a date gets shot at, robbed of $20,000 in Los Angeles

article

A dating site meetup takes a violent turn after a man who thought he was going on a date gets robbed of $20,000 and then shot at in Los Angeles.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man and a woman arranged to meet in-person through a dating site. When they linked up a little after midnight on April 28, the woman told the man to drive a secluded area in the 100 block of South Occidental Boulevard near Westlake.

When they parked the car, two people – a man and a woman – pulled up to the area in a black Dodge Charger or Dodge Challenger. The man from the Dodge opened the victim's unlocked car and pointed a gun at the unsuspecting driver.

The victim then got his stuff stolen by the group of suspects, LAPD said. At one point, the suspects allegedly forced the victim to unlock his cell phone. With the unlocked cell phone, the suspects allegedly made several unauthorized online purchases and made wire transfer attempts – totaling more than $20,000, according to LAPD.

The man who hopped out of the Dodge opened fire at the victim's direction, prompting the latter to run away and leave the car behind.

The group of suspects ended up stealing the victim's car, LAPD said.

Below are photos of the suspects:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ LAPD released photos of the four people believed to be linked to the fake date setup that allegedly ended being an organized shooting and robbery setup. PHOTO: Los Angeles Police Department. From: FOX Local

What we don't know:

As of 4 p.m., Thursday, no arrests had been announced in the alleged staged robbery. Officials did not specify what ended up happening to the victim, but he did not get hit in the Westlake shooting.