Man taken into custody after making bomb threat involving Northridge Mall

article

A man was taken into custody for allegedly making a bomb threat targeting the Northridge Fashion Center Mall, prompting a police search of the shopping center.

The man was taken into custody about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im. The suspect's name was not immediately released.

Officers were still working to "clear" part of the mall early Wednesday afternoon, Im said.

Shirley Avenue was closed north of Nordhoff Street near the southwest corner of the mall property while the investigation was conducted.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.