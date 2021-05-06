Man suspected of stabbing woman to death inside car in Upland, police say

article

A man is behind bars after he was suspected of stabbing a woman to death inside a car in the Upland area Thursday.

The Upland Police Department responded to a call near 18th Street and Mountain Avenue a little after 7 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 20-year-old Monique Briseno with stab wounds. Briseno was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect, 24-year-old Angel Ancira, was taken into custody. According to Upland PD, neighbors in the area had called 911 regarding a suspicious man spotted in a backyard and knocking on several doors, which police believe was Ancira.

According to police, the stabbing happened inside a car. While the stabbing took place, the car hit a curb, ultimately totaling the vehicle, prompting Ancira to hop out of the car and run from the scene, police say.

Prior to his arrest, Ancira was on probation for grand theft auto. The 24-year-old is being booked for murder charges, police say.

During the investigation, a female person of interest was also taken into custody in connection to Briseno's death. Police are working to find out if that female person of interest had any involvement in the deadly stabbing incident.

Neither Briseno nor Ancira live in the area, police say. Both the suspect and victim knew each other, police said.