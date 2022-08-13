Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody

One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, officers said they detained a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Sadarius Lawson of Los Angeles, a short distance from the crime scene. Lawson was booked at the Pasadena Police Department for murder.

SUGGESTED: Long Beach woman terrorizes neighbors with racist rants, death threats; Community fears her return

Officers are still investigating this crime. They have not yet identified the victim and as of yet do not know what led to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241, or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.