LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes

Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home.

The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station.

The assault occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.

The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard. Authorities set up a perimeter, yet no suspect was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.

The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.