Man stabbed outside North Hollywood Metro station

A man was stabbed Wednesday while leaving a Metro station in North Hollywood.

The stabbing was reported around 1:50 p.m. on the street level outside the Metro B (Red) Line station at Lankershim and Chandler boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was exiting the station when an assailant approached and stabbed him for unknown reasons.

Metro officials issued a statement saying the agency "appreciates the Los Angeles Police Department officers, already assigned to the North Hollywood Metro Station, responding immediately and assisting the victim after an altercation between two passengers resulted in a person being stabbed as they exited the station. Metro wishes the victim a full and swift recovery."

According to reports from the scene, the man was stabbed in the ribs. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives described the suspect as a man wearing all black. He was last seen on a dark-colored bicycle heading toward the east parking lot.

No further details were immediately available.