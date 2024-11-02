Man stabbed, killed in front of Echo Park Echoplex
LOS ANGELES - Police Saturday are investigating a fatal stabbing in front of the live music venue Echoplex in Echo Park.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 2:15 a.m. to 1822 Sunset Blvd. near Glendale Boulevard regarding a person being stabbed. When they arrived, officers found a man in his early 30s suffering from multiple stab wounds, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.
There was no suspect description and the investigation is ongoing.