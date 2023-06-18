Man shot while driving in South LA

A man was shot while driving his vehicle in South Los Angeles Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the area of 98th Street and Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The motorist, who was described as being in his early 30s, was able to drive himself a short distance before someone else took the wheel and drove him to a hospital.

His condition was not immediately known.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available.