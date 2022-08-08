Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death in parking lot at Lancaster shopping center

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Lancaster
Police sought the public's help with the investigation.

LANCASTER, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lancaster late Sunday night, officials said.

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of W. Avenue K around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a gunshot victim. Arriving deputies found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The name of the victim has not been released and no further information was immediately available. 
 