Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight.
According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.