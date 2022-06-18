Man shot to death in Hollywood identified

A man who was shot to death along with a woman on a Hollywood street was publicly identified Saturday.

Ajani Patridge was 40 years old, according to the coroner's office. His city of residence was not available. The woman's name has not yet been released.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday to Vista Del Mar and Carlos avenues, south of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, where they found Patridge and a woman in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.

Video footage showed several shell casings on the street in the area of the shooting. According to reports from the scene, the woman's children were nearby and unharmed.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Hernandez said.

There was no description of the shooter.

A resident in the area told KNX radio he heard two bursts of gunshots and saw the bodies in the street.

"I heard the gunshots, I heard like five gunshots, and I heard like four gunshots," the man said. "And then when we came out, well, we heard a scream after the five gunshots, and we heard more."

Security video from a home in the area captured footage of the victims walking in the street with an unidentified man prior to the shooting.