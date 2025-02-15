Man shot and killed in North Hollywood after fistfight; police search for suspect

The Brief Thirty-two-year-old Luke Reynolds was shot dead in North Hollywood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened after several men got into a fistfight outside a business. Police are searching for the suspect.



Police in North Hollywood are searching for a shooter after a man was killed early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, along Magnolia Boulevard in North Hollywood.

Officers said several men got into a fistfight outside a local business. That's when the suspect, described only as a 40-year-old man, shot 32-year-old Luke Reynolds multiple times.

LAFD paramedics pronounced Reynolds dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police are still searching for the suspected shooter. The LAPD did not provide any description of the attacker.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Valley Homicide Bureau at 818-374-9550.