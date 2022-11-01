Man shot, killed in Hawaiian Gardens on Halloween

A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening.

The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to called the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.