Man shot dead in Long Beach; Police searching for suspect

A man was shot to death in Long Beach Tuesday afternoon, and police are searching for the suspect.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Lime Avenue, near E. 59th Street.

The investigation is still early, but Long Beach Police said that one person shot the man before running off. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A home on Lime Street was blocked off with red tape Tuesday evening, while police spoke to a man in the front yard.

Streets around the home were blocked off for two blocks in each direction.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.