Man shot dead in Pasadena driveway: police

A shooting death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Pasadena driveway Monday night.

According to police, the "ShotSpotter" picked up multiple gunshot wounds two minutes after shots were fired in the area of 1700 North Fair Oaks Avenue near Penn Street just before 9 p.m.

The "ShotSpotter" is new gunfire technology that is designed to assist police in determining where there have been gunshots.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

City News Service contributed to this report.