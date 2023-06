A man was found shot to death in Lancaster, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 43400 block of 7th Street East, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there was no other information available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.