Man shot dead, another wounded in Lancaster house party

A man was shot dead and another man was critically wounded Saturday at a house party in Lancaster.

The deceased man was identified as 29-year-old Samuel Ferrell III of Sun Valley, according to the coroner's office.

The shooting was reported at 1:25 a.m. at a home in the 44000 block of Cerisa Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Deputies dispatched to the scene located two men with gunshot wounds to the upper body. One was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed the other, in critical condition, to a hospital.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or use a smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile App on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.