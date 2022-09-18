Man shot dead, another wounded at Lancaster bar

A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster.

The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics dispatched to the location at 1:55 a.m. rushed one person to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. He was listed in critical condition, the sheriff's department said.

The shooting occurred at the Xalisco Bar and Grill on 42525 10th Street West, where a fight broke out between several men, according to a source at the scene.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.