Man shot at a Rite Aid in Glassell Park

A man was shot at a Rite Aid in Glassell Park late Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at the pharmacy in the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard a little before 9 p.m.

Officials did not specify the man's injuries. No one was taken to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As of late Thursday night, no arrests have been made in the shooting.