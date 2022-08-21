Man shot and killed in Beverly Grove

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Beverly Grove area Friday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area near Beverly and La Cienega boulevards.

According to authorities, responding sheriff's deputies found a man with gunshot wounds inside a black Escalade in the area near San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.

An investigation revealed a white four-door car was seen leaving the scene eastbound in a nearby alley north of Beverly Boulevard. The suspects are described as three men wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Bureau Homicide Investigators at 213-382-9470 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.