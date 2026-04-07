Iranian community in LA reacts to Trump's 'whole civilization will die' comments, subsequent ceasefire deal

The Brief President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and looming deadline sparked global alarm and emotional reactions in the Iranian community in Los Angeles. Trump announced a temporary deal to suspend attacks on Iran for a couple of weeks, bringing some relief to those with loved ones there. Despite the pause, concerns remain about prior damage and Iran’s future, while local pro-Trump rallies are planned.



Tuesday’s development drew a whiplash of emotions for the Iranian community in Los Angeles.

World leaders and civilians across the globe sounded the alarm after President Donald Trump issued violent rhetoric on his Truth Social account declaring that "a whole civilization will die" Tuesday morning.

Moments before Trump’s self-imposed 5 p.m. PT deadline over the Strait of Hormuz was set to expire, he announced he had reached a deal to suspend bombings and attacks on Iran for a couple of weeks.

Word spread quickly through the local Iranian community, bringing a sense of relief for those worried about loved ones back in Iran. At the same time, many remain concerned about the damage already done and what some believe is inevitable if the regime is to give up control in Iran.

Local rallies supporting Trump are planned for this weekend, according to activists.