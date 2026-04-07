Iranian community in LA reacts to Trump's 'whole civilization will die' comments, subsequent ceasefire deal
LOS ANGELES - Tuesday’s development drew a whiplash of emotions for the Iranian community in Los Angeles.
World leaders and civilians across the globe sounded the alarm after President Donald Trump issued violent rhetoric on his Truth Social account declaring that "a whole civilization will die" Tuesday morning.
Moments before Trump’s self-imposed 5 p.m. PT deadline over the Strait of Hormuz was set to expire, he announced he had reached a deal to suspend bombings and attacks on Iran for a couple of weeks.
Word spread quickly through the local Iranian community, bringing a sense of relief for those worried about loved ones back in Iran. At the same time, many remain concerned about the damage already done and what some believe is inevitable if the regime is to give up control in Iran.
Local rallies supporting Trump are planned for this weekend, according to activists.