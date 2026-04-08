Historic homes relocated across LA to help families rebuild after the Eaton Fire

The Brief Century-old Victorian homes in Lincoln Heights were saved from demolition during a residential development project and donated by the nonprofit DECRO Corporation to families in need. The structures are being relocated to Altadena to provide permanent housing for families who lost their homes and possessions in the devastating Eaton Fire. Crews worked overnight to transport the historic buildings through Los Angeles streets, where they will be reassembled on new foundations and restored to their original architectural character.



Crews in Lincoln Heights worked overnight to begin moving century-old Victorian homes across Los Angeles, with their final destination in Altadena.

What we know:

The homes were preserved during the development of the Brine Residential project and are now being donated by DECRO Corporation, a Culver City-based nonprofit affordable housing developer.

Instead of being demolished, the structures were carefully prepared, lifted, and in some cases separated into sections to allow for transport through city streets during the early morning hours Wednesday.

Once in Altadena, they will be placed on new foundations, reassembled, and restored in the coming weeks.

Who is receiving the homes?

The donated homes are going to families who lost their properties in the Eaton Fire.

One family, Brooke Lohman-Janz and Michael Janz, will receive a full two-story Victorian home.

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Another homeowner, Anna Schlobohm de Cruder, will receive two smaller homes, replacing both her primary residence and an accessory dwelling unit lost in the fire. The additional structure will also allow for future rental income.

What they're saying:

"We lost everything in the fire, and for almost 10 months, I had no vision of how and what to rebuild within my fiscal means. When I learned that these houses could be my rebuild, I finally saw a clear path forward. I understand and speak ‘old house,'"said Schlobohm de Cruder.

"I also love that moving these homes brings architectural character, craftsmanship, and history back to Altadena."

How the effort came together

DECRO identified the historic homes during development of its 97-unit Brine Residential project and chose to preserve them rather than tear them down.

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The nonprofit worked directly with the families and partnered with preservationist-developer Brad Chambers, who provided guidance on relocating and restoring historic structures.

The process is expected to take several weeks before the homes are ready for occupancy.