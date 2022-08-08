Man robbed at Culver City ATM; police searching for suspect

A man was robbed at gunpoint early Monday after withdrawing money from a Chase Bank ATM in Culver City, and police sought the public's help to find the gunman.

The crime occurred about 1:35 a.m. in the 5700 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, the Culver City Police Department reported.

"The victim had just withdrawn money from the ATM when he was approached by the suspect, who produced a black handgun and demanded his cash," police said in a statement.

"After taking the money, the suspect ran towards Sprouts Market and out of view," police said.

The suspect, who fled with $400, was described as about 20 years old, 6 feet tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a surgical mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 310-253-6316 or 310-253-6202.