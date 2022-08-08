Palmdale woman shot in face by stranger who broke into her home, abducted her child: LASD

article

A Palmdale woman was shot in the face by a man who broke into her home and kidnapped her daughter, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near 11th Street East and Avenue R, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.

According to investigators, as the woman was entering her apartment, she was confronted by the suspect who asked her if she could come inside because someone was chasing him. The woman refused to let the man enter, at which point, deputies say he forced himself into her home and attempted to assault her with a hammer.

The woman ran into her bedroom where she grabbed a handgun in an effort to protect herself, deputies said. However, the suspect overpowered her, took the firearm, and then shot her in the face.

Deputies said that the woman pled for her life and the suspect turned his attention to the child inside the home.

The suspect grabbed the child and abducted her, investigators said.

The child's father chased after the suspect, but the suspect pointed the firearm at him.

A short time later, deputies arrived to find the suspect holding the firearm to the head of the child outside of the apartment building.

Deputies arrested the suspect and recovered the child. The suspect's name has not been released.

Investigators said that the suspect was a stranger to the victims.

The child's exact age was not available but Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station estimated she was about 10 years old.

The woman was taken by paramedics to a hospital where she had stable vital signs, he said.

The investigation is ongoing.