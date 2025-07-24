Man pretending to be cop in Hemet is actually a convicted felon, police say

The Brief A motorcyclist in Hemet was pulled over for traffic violations while using emergency lights and wearing a uniform resembling law enforcement. The suspect, Marshal Goodnight, was found with an apparent firearm and other weapons, and was detained. Goodnight is a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing such items, and is not a licensed security provider.



A traffic stop in Hemet on Monday led to the arrest of a motorcyclist found impersonating a law enforcement officer and illegally possessing multiple weapons, according to police.

The suspect, Marshal Goodnight, was wearing a uniform similar to local police and had what appeared to be a Glock-style pistol, along with other prohibited items.

What we know:

According to authorities, a Hemet police officer pulled over a motorcyclist who was seen committing several vehicle code violations while activating emergency lights.

The suspect, identified as Marshal Goodnight, was wearing a uniform closely resembling one from a local law enforcement agency, police said. He also had a duty belt and what appeared to be a Glock-style pistol.

Goodnight was detained and disarmed, police said, and a subsequent search revealed that Goodnight was in possession of two taser electronic control devices, an ASP baton, and pepper spray. Both electronic weapons were tested and confirmed to be operational, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed Goodnight is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing firearms or related weapons. Additionally, he is not licensed to provide any security services, police said.

What's next:

The Hemet Police Department released a photo of Goodnight to aid the ongoing investigation.

They are asking anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact Traffic Sergeant Matthew Chavez at 951-765-2400 ext. 3725 or email at mchavez@hemetca.gov.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to be vigilant.

If you believe you are being pulled over by someone who may be impersonating a law enforcement officer, call 911 immediately. Inform the dispatcher of your location, vehicle description, and concerns.

It's advised to keep your doors locked and windows up until a dispatcher can confirm the officer's identity and guide you on what to do next.