Man pleads guilty to committing crime spree across Los Angeles County

A South Los Angeles man pleaded guilty Friday to committing six armed robberies during a crime spree last year.

Colin Powell Lacey, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery. He could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

According to his plea agreement, from November 13, 2021, to November 29, 2021, Lacey participated in six armed robberies... five of which were 7-Eleven stores.

According to the Department of Justice, during the robberies, Lacey entered the stores, pointed a handgun at the cashier and stole money.

In one case, on Nov. 29, 2021, Lacey and co-conspirator Kyle Richard Williams, 25, robbed a smoke shop in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles. Williams entered the store, pointed a handgun at the cashier and stole $442 while Lacey waited outside the store before fleeing with Williams, prosecutors said.

That same night, Lacey and Williams robbed 7-Eleven stores in Hollywood and Mid-City, with Lacey pointing a handgun at the cashier at the Hollywood store and Williams pointing a handgun at the cashier at the Mid-City business, making off with $600 and $100. They then fled in Lacey's Hyundai, according to prosecutors.

Williams previously pleaded guilty to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He is expected to be sentenced on Dec. 9. Lacey is expected to sentenced November 4.