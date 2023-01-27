Man kills wife, himself in Death Valley, California, leaves note explaining why he did it

An elderly couple from Las Vegas was found dead earlier this month in Death Valley National Park, law enforcement officials said.

According to the National Park Service, the husband and wife were discovered on Jan. 13.

Paul Fischer, 73, called the Inyo County Sheriff's Office to report that he had just killed his wife, 72-year-old Mary Fischer. He stated his intention to kill himself as well, and told the 911 operator where to find them.

Fischer left a note in their vehicle explaining that his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, National Park Service, California Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the incident.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).