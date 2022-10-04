Man shot dead in Koreatown found in planter: LAPD

The manhunt is on for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Koreatown Monday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 8th and New Hampshire.

According to police, the wife of the possible victim was speaking to him on the phone as he was walking home from his job as a delivery driver when she heard gunshots ring out. She rushed to the scene where she is waiting for confirmation that the victim is indeed her husband.

The victim, who appears to be from the area, was found dead in a planter, according to the LAPD.

The suspect is described as a man around 32-years-old, who was wearing dark clothing and left the scene headed southbound in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.