Missing California family of four believed to be kidnapped in Merced

A desperate search is underway for a missing California family of four who was allegedly kidnaped in Merced.

According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in search of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents – 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh. All three were allegedly taken against their will from a business in the area.

The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, is also believed to be missing with the kidnapped family.

On Monday night, MCSO released photos showing what deputies believe is a possible suspect. She is described as a man with light complexion with a shaved head.

Anyone with information on the missing family or the possible suspect is asked to call 209-385-7445. The public is asked to not approach the suspect since he is believed to be armed and dangerous.