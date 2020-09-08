Expand / Collapse search
Man killed in car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles

City News Service

LOS ANGELES - A motorist was fatally wounded Tuesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting that caused him to crash his car into a pole in South Los Angeles.  

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont and Gage avenues in the Vermont-Slauson area, which was closed for the investigation, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department.  

The victim, who was not immediately identified, died while being transported to a hospital, Eisenman said.  

The male suspect was at large, and police did not immediately release a description of the shooter or his vehicle.