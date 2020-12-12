Man killed in accident involving big rig in Gardena

A man died on Saturday in a private driveway in Gardena in an accident involving a shipping container.

The fatality happened about 3:40 p.m. at 14900 S. Avalon Blvd., said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt.

The man in his late 50s was reportedly crushed by a shipping container, Brandt said.

The incident had initially been described as a big rig-versus-pedestrian accident, he said.

No further details were available.

