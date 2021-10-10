Man killed during deputy-involved shooting in Whittier

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the Whittier area.

The shooting occurred in the area of Obregon St. and Eduardo Ave. just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was pronounced dead on scene. Images from SkyFOX showed a man attempting to argue and fight with deputies while a woman held him back. It’s unclear how those individuals are connected to the shooting.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

