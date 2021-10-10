Expand / Collapse search

Man killed during deputy-involved shooting in Whittier

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Whittier
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the Whittier area. 

The shooting occurred in the area of Obregon St. and Eduardo Ave. just before 5 p.m. Sunday. 

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was pronounced dead on scene. Images from SkyFOX showed a man attempting to argue and fight with deputies while a woman held him back. It’s unclear how those individuals are connected to the shooting. 

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates 

