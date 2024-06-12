Man shot dead at Compton pool party identified

A man who was shot and killed at a Compton pool party where five others were injured has been identified by authorities.

The shooting happened Friday, June 7 around 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of E. Greenleaf Boulevard near Mayo Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dead, 5 hurt after shots fired at Compton pool party

Robert Abdelkader, 28, died at the scene. Five other people — three women and two other men — were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Compton Fire Department said.

Robert Abdelkader was shot and killed during a party at a Compton home on Friday, June 7. The shooter is on the run. / Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Deputies said they saw about 100 people leaving the house.

"We heard people running and pow, pow, pow," said Ebony Smith, a neighbor. "It was multiple shots."

Smith and her 3-year-old daughter took cover after hearing the gunshots outside their home Friday evening.

"It was all really scary," said Smith. "We were on the ground when we heard the gunshots. It scared my baby more than anything. She’s just a toddler."

Suspect information has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to remain anonymous.

City News Service contributed to this report.

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.







