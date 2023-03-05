Man killed in LA car-to-car shooting: Police

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead in his car in Los Angeles Sunday.

Authorities made the discovery around 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Orchard Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released.

Police said a man was seeing leaving the scene in a light-colored vehicle. No further information on the suspect or getaway car was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470.