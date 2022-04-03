Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights

A man, approximately 40 to 50 years old, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Boyle Heights, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The pedestrian was walking northbound in the crosswalk on Esperanza when he was struck by a westbound Ford Fusion that fled the scene. Police had no year or color description for the Fusion.

Arriving paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call the LAPD's Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3746.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.